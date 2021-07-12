Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ZNTL) COO Sells 8,420 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $431,356.60.
Shares of NYSE ZNTL traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.27. 1,105 shares of the company traded hands.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
