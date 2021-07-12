Insider Selling: ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) major shareholder Ward Poulos sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $2,453,000.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ward Poulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Ward Poulos sold 123,963 shares of ZipRecruiter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $2,911,890.87.

On Friday, June 11th, Ward Poulos sold 120,402 shares of ZipRecruiter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $2,692,188.72.

ZipRecruiter stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.17. 404,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,870. ZipRecruiter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $26.71.

ZipRecruiter, Inc operates an online employment marketplace that connects job seekers and employers. Its platform provides various solutions, such as job posting, online interviews, job alerts, match scores, and application updates. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

