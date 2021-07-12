Insider Selling: ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) Major Shareholder Sells 120,402 Shares of Stock

ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) major shareholder Ward Poulos sold 120,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $2,692,188.72. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ward Poulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Ward Poulos sold 100,000 shares of ZipRecruiter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $2,453,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Ward Poulos sold 123,963 shares of ZipRecruiter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $2,911,890.87.

ZipRecruiter stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.17. The stock had a trading volume of 404,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,870. ZipRecruiter, Inc. has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $26.71.

ZipRecruiter, Inc operates an online employment marketplace that connects job seekers and employers. Its platform provides various solutions, such as job posting, online interviews, job alerts, match scores, and application updates. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

