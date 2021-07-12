Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NYSE:ZM) CEO Sells 96,154 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NYSE:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 96,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.36, for a total transaction of $35,996,211.44.
ZM stock traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $380.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,640 shares.
About Zoom Video Communications
Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.