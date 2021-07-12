Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells 216,529 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 216,529 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $11,588,632.08. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Management L.L.C also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, July 8th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 39,068 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,042,475.04.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.71. 13,437 shares of the stock were exchanged.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.