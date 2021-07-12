Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $7,683,802.19 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 145,499 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $7,683,802.19. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE ZI traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,099 shares.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

