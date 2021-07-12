Insider Selling: Zumiez Inc. (NYSE:ZUMZ) Insider Sells 16,027 Shares of Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NYSE:ZUMZ) insider Troy R. Brown sold 16,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $801,189.73.

Shares of NYSE ZUMZ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,991 shares.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

