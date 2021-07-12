Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $225,900.00.

Tien Tzuo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Tien Tzuo sold 20,000 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $355,200.00.

Zuora stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.42. 597,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,873. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zuora by 19.2% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its position in shares of Zuora by 7.7% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,115,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,107,000 after acquiring an additional 223,415 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 24.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,671,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,733,000 after purchasing an additional 323,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

