Insights Network Price Up 52.1% This Week (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $5.43 million and $78.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 52.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00052348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00016605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.80 or 0.00893412 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005519 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 286,109,731 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.