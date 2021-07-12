Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) COO Arthur A. Arizpe Sells 2,500 Shares

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00.

Shares of NSP stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $93.40. 113,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.86. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.06 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Insperity by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.60.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

