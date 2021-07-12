Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) COO Arthur A. Arizpe Sells 2,500 Shares

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00.
Shares of NSP stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $93.40. 113,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.86. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.06 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Insperity by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.60.
Insperity Company Profile
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
