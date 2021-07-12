Insula (ISLA) Price Down 8.7% This Week

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Insula has a total market cap of $496,711.66 and $7,256.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insula coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Insula has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.40 or 0.00226258 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000214 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000098 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001467 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.41 or 0.00807099 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Insula Profile

Insula is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 969,014 coins. The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Insula

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars.

