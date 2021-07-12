Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) were down 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.59 and last traded at $17.66. Approximately 4,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,203,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

