Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Intel in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the chip maker will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intel’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.12.

Shares of INTC opened at $55.99 on Monday. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.46. The firm has a market cap of $226.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 36.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

