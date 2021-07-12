Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IPL shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$20.50 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, CSFB set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of TSE IPL opened at C$20.12 on Monday. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$11.23 and a twelve month high of C$20.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.18. The stock has a market cap of C$8.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$697.20 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

