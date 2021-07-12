InterDigital, Inc. (NYSE:IDCC) Director Joan H. Gillman Sells 1,086 Shares

InterDigital, Inc. (NYSE:IDCC) Director Joan H. Gillman sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $90,398.64.
NYSE IDCC traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.61. 162,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,982. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $85.75.
InterDigital Company Profile
See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.