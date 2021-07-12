Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Position Reduced by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,369,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 290,332 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 1.69% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $46,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 26,963 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 367.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 41,993 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.15. 3,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,245. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.74. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,871,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,075,490.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at $14,034,793.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,446 shares of company stock worth $2,231,931. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

