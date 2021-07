Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NYSE:ITCI) Director Sells $773,076.03 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NYSE:ITCI) Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $773,076.03.

ITCI stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,336. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $44.80.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.