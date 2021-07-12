Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,690.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

Shares of INTU traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $505.81. 20,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,464. The company has a market cap of $138.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $280.99 and a twelve month high of $508.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

