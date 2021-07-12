Intuit Inc. (NYSE:INTU) Director Dennis D. Powell Sells 5,000 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NYSE:INTU) Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00.

Shares of INTU traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $505.10. 904,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,497. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $280.99 and a 1-year high of $508.63.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

