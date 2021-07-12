Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Position Boosted by Resolute Partners Group

Resolute Partners Group grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 121.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,961 shares during the period. Invesco China Technology ETF accounts for 0.1% of Resolute Partners Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Resolute Partners Group owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 146,116 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $5,104,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 102,426 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,807,000 after purchasing an additional 129,131 shares during the period.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:CQQQ opened at $78.76 on Monday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $65.97 and a 1 year high of $108.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.08.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.