Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.9% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 1,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $362.50 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $251.32 and a fifty-two week high of $362.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $339.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.