Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Increased by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $361.90. The company had a trading volume of 755,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,145,523. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $339.09. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $251.32 and a 1 year high of $362.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

