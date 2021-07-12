Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.79

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.79 and last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0509 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 97,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

