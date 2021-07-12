Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Stock Position Decreased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,882 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.49 on Monday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.