Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.76

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.76 and last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 4165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly bought 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $59,817.60. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at $29,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 15.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

