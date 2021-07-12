Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (HNNMY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: HNNMY):

7/6/2021 – H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

7/2/2021 – H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/2/2021 – H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/1/2021 – H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/17/2021 – H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

6/2/2021 – H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/25/2021 – H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/24/2021 – H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

