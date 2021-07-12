Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY)

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS: NHYDY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/9/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/5/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/1/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.

6/22/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/26/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.61. 22,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,962. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 5.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.2878 per share. This is a positive change from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Norsk Hydro ASA’s payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

