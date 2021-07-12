Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 12th (CNVY, CSX, INDI, IPCFF, NSC, PATH, SNOW, STMP, TBLA, TWOU)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, July 12th:

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY). Truist Securities issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI). They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to an outperform rating.

Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC). They issued a neutral rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock.

Summit Insights began coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH). They issued a sell rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW). Monness Crespi & Hardt issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cowen Inc initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP). They issued an overweight rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Scotiabank. Scotiabank currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00.

