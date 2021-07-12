Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for July, 12th (ALSMY, AMG, CAKE, CVET, DFS, EAT, FTV, GBX, HAYPF, HEINY)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, July 12th:

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $202.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $167.00.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)

was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $60.00 target price on the stock.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Guggenheim currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $75.00 price target on the stock.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $52.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.

Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Guggenheim currently has $280.00 target price on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $61.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $56.00.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $29.00.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

PageGroup (OTC:MPGPY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $138.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $137.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $88.00 price target on the stock.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a top pick rating. They currently have $215.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $190.00.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $166.00 price target on the stock.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. B. Riley currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

