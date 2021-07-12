Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,010 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,096 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Investors Bancorp worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISBC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,585,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $537,438,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,270,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,906,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 450.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after buying an additional 1,584,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,055,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,879,000 after buying an additional 1,318,549 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.47. 16,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,413. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISBC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

