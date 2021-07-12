Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INVH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,601,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,752,000 after acquiring an additional 666,484 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 97,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $39.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $39.90.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

