IoTeX (IOTX) Achieves Market Cap of $177.61 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $177.61 million and $6.46 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00093456 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00053105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $295.86 or 0.00896730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.