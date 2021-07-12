Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPSEY shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPSEY opened at $26.94 on Monday. Ipsen has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $28.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5877 per share. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ipsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

