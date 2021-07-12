IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stake Raised by Cowbird Capital LP

Cowbird Capital LP boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up about 10.6% of Cowbird Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cowbird Capital LP owned about 0.07% of IQVIA worth $24,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 127,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IQV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $251.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,390. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.60 and a fifty-two week high of $254.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stephens raised IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.56.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

