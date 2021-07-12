IRISnet (IRIS) Trading Down 15% Over Last 7 Days

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 12th. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0715 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $75.01 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,027,423,688 coins and its circulating supply is 1,049,495,639 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

