iRobot Co. (NYSE:IRBT) Director Elisha W. Finney Sells 1,067 Shares

iRobot Co. (NYSE:IRBT) Director Elisha W. Finney sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $104,011.16.

Shares of NYSE:IRBT traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.14. 421,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,092. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $197.40.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

