iRobot Co. (NYSE:IRBT) Director Elisha W. Finney Sells 1,067 Shares

iRobot Co. (NYSE:IRBT) Director Elisha W. Finney sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $104,011.16.
Shares of NYSE:IRBT traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.14. 421,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,092. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $197.40.
About iRobot
Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.