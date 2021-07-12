Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.06% of Iron Mountain worth $6,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,871,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,573,000 after purchasing an additional 780,108 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 457,087 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 566.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 526,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 447,260 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $16,441,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $2,246,671.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,643,671.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $86,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 135,430 shares of company stock worth $5,634,090 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $43.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $47.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

