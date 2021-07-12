Iron Spark I Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ISAA) Quiet Period Set To End on July 19th

Iron Spark I’s (NASDAQ:ISAA) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, July 19th. Iron Spark I had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 9th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of ISAA opened at $9.94 on Monday. Iron Spark I has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

