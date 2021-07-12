iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,537,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,511 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.40% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $353,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $76,000.

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $54.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.81. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.48 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

