iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.84

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.84 and last traded at $63.76, with a volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.56.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.87.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:XT)

