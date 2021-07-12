iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135,831 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 2.9% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $16,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 52,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 29.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 245,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 44,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.62. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

