iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $278.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.52. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $194.76 and a twelve month high of $278.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

