iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,864 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,444 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,488,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,771,000 after acquiring an additional 700,034 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,223,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,576,000 after acquiring an additional 654,065 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,202,000 after acquiring an additional 410,968 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $114.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.48. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $78.23 and a 12 month high of $114.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

