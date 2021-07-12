iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,816 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $73,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $269.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.06. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.76 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

