iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,509 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $437.28 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $313.24 and a 1 year high of $437.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $423.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

