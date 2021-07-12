iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) Trading 0.5% Higher

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) traded up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.38 and last traded at $30.35. 15,343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.19.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $653,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $13,044,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 31,730.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 47,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $519,000.

