Island Coin (ISLE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $27,638.00

Island Coin (CURRENCY:ISLE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. In the last seven days, Island Coin has traded up 24.1% against the dollar. One Island Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Island Coin has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $27,638.00 worth of Island Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00044781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00112233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00157655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,179.68 or 1.00149308 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $319.94 or 0.00965710 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Island Coin Profile

Island Coin’s total supply is 537,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,249,151,267,489 coins. The Reddit community for Island Coin is https://reddit.com/r/islandcoin . Island Coin’s official Twitter account is @island_coin

