Islet Management LP Acquires Shares of 550,000 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,845,000. Islet Management LP owned about 0.59% of Academy Sports and Outdoors as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,705,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 34.0% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after purchasing an additional 728,272 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $36,278,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,337,082.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $2,199,193.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,289,621 shares of company stock worth $413,250,670 in the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.12. 22,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,096. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.54. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $42.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

