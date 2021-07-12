Islet Management LP Buys 150,000 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Islet Management LP increased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide makes up 0.7% of Islet Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Islet Management LP owned 0.09% of Otis Worldwide worth $27,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OTIS stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,395. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.83. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $84.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.38.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.