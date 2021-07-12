Islet Management LP Buys New Shares in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,407,000. Islet Management LP owned about 0.06% of Atlassian at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie increased their target price on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.94.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $4.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $264.41. 17,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,964. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $160.01 and a 1-year high of $273.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of -76.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 298.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.26.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

